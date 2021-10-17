-
Fairfield American has ended its Little League World Series run as the number three team in the country. Fairfield America lost to Lufkin, Texas Thursday…
-
Several thousand people turned out for a parade in Westport, Connecticut on Monday to honor the town's Little League baseball team, which made it to the…
-
The team from Westport, Connecticut lost a close game on Wednesday night in the Little League World Series, falling to Chula Vista, California 6-3 in…
-
The Westport Little League team defeated Nashville, Tennessee 3-2 on Thursday in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.