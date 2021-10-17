-
Even if you can't take a tropical vacation, you can enjoy the Norwalk Symphony's concert performance of Rogers and Hammerstein's classic musical South…
-
On Saturday, November 16 the Norwalk Symphony Orchestra presents its American Connections concert, featuring songs by Charles Ives, Gershwin's Rhapsody in…
-
The Norwalk Symphony Orchestra opens its 80th season on Saturday, September 28th, at the Norwalk Concert Hall with a tour of exotic locations including…
-
On Sunday, March 17th, the Norwalk Symphony Orchestra and Norwalk Youth Symphony will present a concert for kids big and small, which features a…
-
On Saturday, February 23, the Norwalk Symphony Orchestra is presenting a concert version of Leonard Bernstein's classical musical, "West Side Story." Kate…
-
It's wedding season, and you're invited to The Marriage of Figaro! The Norwalk Symphony Orchestra is presenting a semi-staged production of Mozart's…
-
On Sunday, March 18th, the Norwalk Symphony Orchestra presents a concert titled "Music for All Ages." Members of the Norwalk Youth Orchestra join their…
-
On Saturday, May 20, the Norwalk Symphony Orchestra and the Mendelssohn Choir of Connecticut will present Mahler's epic Symphony No. 2, "Resurrection."…
-
On Saturday, December 17, the Norwalk Symphony Orchestra presents a festive program, "Joys of the Season" featuring Tchaikovsky's "Nutcracker Suite," and…
-
For the opening concert of the Norwalk Symphony Orchestra on Saturday, October 29, conductor Jonathan Yates reunites with his Harvard buddy, cellist Matt…