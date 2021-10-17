-
Fracktivists, as anti-fracking activists are called, hope to play a role in New York’s presidential primary. Activists are asking Democrats Hillary…
At its regular legislative meeting, Suffolk County lawmakers moved to ban the use of hydrofracking waste and to ban smoking on the campus of the county…
A bill that would prohibit the storage or disposal of hydraulic fracking waste in Connecticut got the approval of a key legislative committee on Monday.…
Hydro-fracking is used in many natural gas wells around the country, where millions of gallons of water, sand, and chemicals are pumped under the ground…
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says he may not decide whether the sate should go ahead with hydro-fracking for natural gas until after the November 2014…
An environmental group has given Senate Independent Democratic Leader Jeff Klein its 2013 Oil Slick award, claiming the Senate Co-leader has done more…
A Binghamton, New York Assemblywoman who is on Governor Andrew Cuomo administration's hydro fracking advisory panel is asking for a do-over of an ongoing…
Environmentalists are rallying against a proposed natural gas transfer terminal that developers want to build off the South Shore of Long Island.