Long Island News

NY environmental group gives Sen. Klein dubious "award"

WSHU | By Karen DeWitt
Published October 9, 2013 at 6:07 PM EDT

An environmental group has given Senate Independent Democratic Leader Jeff Klein its 2013 Oil Slick award, claiming the Senate Co-leader has done more than any other state legislator to harm the environment. 

Note:  A spokesman for Senator Klein reacted to the ranking, calling it “another cheap gimmick brought to you by the tea party of the left.” He said Klein not only opposes hydrofracking outright, but has been endorsed by nearly every environmental group in every election he has ever run in. 

