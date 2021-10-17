-
Eight homeless and recently homeless households received the first of 24 vouchers in the Town of Brookhaven as part of the Biden administration’s first round of emergency housing vouchers made available during the pandemic.
Connecticut’s oldest public housing development has been fully rebuilt after it took extensive flood damage during Superstorm Sandy in 2012. The restored…
New Haven officials are considering a proposed 500-unit apartment complex for the city’s waterfront.The mixed-use complex would also offer commercial,…
Connecticut has ramped up distribution of federal rental assistance following a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that blocks a temporary moratorium on evictions…
New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced changes to the state's Emergency Rental Assistance Program on Wednesday.The program helps with up to 12 months of…
Riverhead officials have proposed a change to town rental code that would require landlords to only rent to tenants who resemble a “traditional family.”…
As housing advocates call on Congress to take action after the federal eviction moratorium expired July 31, a new report suggests a lack of funding has…
Connecticut officials have assured residents that rental assistance is still available for tenants and landlords, even though state and federal COVID-19…
An investigation found an apartment complex on Long Island illegally discriminates against people who receive federal housing subsidies.That’s according…
The Biden administration has extended the federal moratorium on evictions through July 31 in what it calls its final extension due to the pandemic.The…