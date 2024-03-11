CT housing organizations receive $80 million to fight homelessness

Housing advocacy organizations in Connecticut have been awarded more than $80 million by the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Continuum of Care Program.

The program supports local organizations that are working to end homelessness to connect federal, state and local governments in the fight.

Funds from the program can be used for permanent and temporary housing, support services, data analysis, homelessness prevention and more.

U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-CT) announced the funding at New Reach, a rapid rehousing center in New Haven, on Monday morning. She said the housing crisis is personal for her.

“My family and I were evicted when I was growing up,” DeLauro said. “The moment turned our world upside down. And it is why I'm committed to making this a country where no family has to go through that awful experience. We need to be doing far more to increase access to affordable housing nationwide.”

New Reach CEO Kellyann Day said the money will change the lives of people experiencing homelessness in New Haven.

“New Reach’s funding will allow us to provide supportive housing to 26 new households, critical affordable housing, and life-changing services,” Day said.

There are around 1,000 people currently experiencing homelessness in Connecticut, according to data from the state’s Coalition to End Homelessness and cited by DeLauro.

“This is a record number for our state, and one that reflects our national trends,” DeLauro said. “The National Alliance to End Homelessness found that since 2017, homelessness has risen by about 6% nationwide, and hit a record high in 2022 of nearly 422,000 people. That's far larger than any city in Connecticut, and it was only a few short years ago.”