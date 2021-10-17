-
People experiencing homelessness in New Haven have a new safe place to socialize. It’s called The Downtown Evening Soup Kitchen or DESK.The drop-in center…
Fair housing advocates in Connecticut want lawmakers to declare housing a right for all residents of the state.Danya Keene is director of Yale’s Housing…
The Connecticut Coalition to End Homelessness finds that almost 30% of people in their shelters first became homeless after release from the state…
Housing advocates said Connecticut is expected to get about $237 million for renters’ assistance in the latest COVID-19 relief package. They said it will…
Nearly 2,500 young people experienced homelessness last year in Connecticut. That’s according to an annual report released by the Connecticut Coalition to…
Housing advocates broke ground on a 20-bed temporary shelter for homeless youth in New Haven, Connecticut.The $4 million project will be the first…
Officials on Long Island have moved dozens of homeless people out of group shelters and into motels to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.Suffolk…
A Connecticut nonprofit that helps people who are homeless says it’s facing unprecedented challenges in the COVID-19 era. Homes for the Brave provides…
Advocates for the homeless in Connecticut say they’re trying to protect one of the state’s most vulnerable populations as the number of COVID-19 cases…
Homelessness is on the rise nationally – but on the decline in Connecticut. That’s the finding in a new report from the U.S. Department of Housing and…