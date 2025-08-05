CT will not comply with Trump's order to criminalize homelessness

Connecticut will not comply with President Donald Trump’s executive order that calls on states to criminalize homelessness and institutionalize unhoused people with mental health disabilities and substance abuse disorders.

“President Trump, homelessness is not a crime. Not here in Connecticut and not in America," Governor Ned Lamont said at a news briefing with housing advocates at the State Capitol in Hartford on Monday.

The problem is a shortage of affordable housing.

“All of a sudden, some investment company comes in and buys up the rental apartments and jacks up the rent. We’ve got to stand up for those folks on fixed incomes. They don’t have any options. Those are the fastest group of people who are homeless right now,” he said.

“The price of housing is going up. So what we can do as a state to stimulate that makes an enormous difference,” Lamont said.

“And also I’m just trying to go around the state and convince people that housing is a good thing, not just for the cities but for your town and your suburban town as well, " he said.

He said the problem will be tackled in a housing bill that lawmakers will consider in a special session this fall.

An earlier version of the bill that passed in the regular legislative session was vetoed by Lamont after strong opposition from several suburban communities.