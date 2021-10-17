-
A residency requirement for college students seeking free tuition at New York’s public colleges is drawing criticism. Governor Cuomo defends the late…
The New York Legislature is off this week, but the session so far has featured an unusual amount of protests and arrests, and more actions are expected…
Former President Bill Clinton cast his ballot for his wife, failed Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton, at Monday’s Electoral College meeting in Albany.…
“Mr. Chairman we have seven votes for Hillary Clinton. Thank you.”That was Connecticut State Representative Christopher Rosario, a Bridgeport Democrat,…
On Monday 538 electors are expected to gather at state capitols all across the country to cast their vote for U.S. president. This year, particular…
New York’s senior Senator Charles Schumer, in the only debate with his opponent, attorney Wendy Long, says he’s “appalled” by FBI Director James Comey’s…
Despite the ugly nature of this year’s presidential campaign between Republican nominee Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, the…
Hillary Clinton’s widening lead over Donald Trump is likely to affect down-ballot races for Congress, where there are several contested seats, and for…
With less than three weeks before elections, Hillary Clinton is even further ahead of Donald Trump in New York State, and that could affect down ballot…
According to an e-mail obtained and released by WikiLeaks, U.S. Senator Chris Murphy, D-Conn., was one of 39 possible candidates considered as Hillary…