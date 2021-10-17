-
Connecticut Democrats are optimistic Congress will take up President Donald Trump’s trillion-dollar federal infrastructure bill.Connecticut Governor Ned…
Governor Ned Lamont continues to push back on opposition to his proposal for highway tolls. He said Wednesday he’s committed to getting Connecticut…
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont would like to negotiate with Republican legislative leaders opposed to his plan for highway tolls. Republicans see a memo…
The effort to bring back tolls to Connecticut highways cleared a hurdle on Wednesday. State lawmakers on the transportation committee advanced three…
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont says Stamford lawmakers were wrong to approve a resolution that opposes his plan for highway tolls.Stamford board members…
Governor Ned Lamont says his plan to install electronic tolls on highways for all vehicles would help generate revenue and jobs for Connecticut.Lamont…
A policy group appointed by Governor-elect Ned Lamont’s transition team recommended on Wednesday that he introduce electronic tolls for all vehicles.That…
Connecticut Governor-elect Ned Lamont said that he is still focused on pushing for a truck-only highway toll, despite a state Department of Transportation…
In Connecticut, an independent gubernatorial candidate says he’ll push for the immediate installation of electronic highway tolls, if he’s elected. Oz…
The Connecticut Bond Commission has approved a request from Democratic Governor Dannel Malloy to borrow up to $10 million to study the possibility of…