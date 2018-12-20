Lamont Team Recommends Car Tolls

A policy group appointed by Governor-elect Ned Lamont’s transition team recommended on Wednesday that he introduce electronic tolls for all vehicles.

That would mean Lamont would have to go back on his campaign pledge to only charge tolls on trucks in order to fund critical transportation improvements.

A similar truck-only toll policy in Rhode Island is being challenged in court by the trucking industry.

The policy group is made up of transportation advocates, planners, state and municipal leaders, labor officials and others. They also recommended discount transit passes for all public college students, and a new program to leverage private investment in transportation.

Lamont’s spokesperson told the Connecticut Mirror that nothing is final. The proposal will be reviewed by Lamont’s team for possible inclusion on the administration’s agenda.