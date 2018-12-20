© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Lamont Team Recommends Car Tolls

WSHU | By Cassandra Basler
Published December 20, 2018 at 11:08 AM EST
highwaytolls_apeliseamendola_170228.jpg
Elise Amendola
/
AP

A policy group appointed by Governor-elect Ned Lamont’s transition team recommended on Wednesday that he introduce electronic tolls for all vehicles.

That would mean Lamont would have to go back on his campaign pledge to only charge tolls on trucks in order to fund critical transportation improvements.

A similar truck-only toll policy in Rhode Island is being challenged in court by the trucking industry.

The policy group is made up of transportation advocates, planners, state and municipal leaders, labor officials and others. They also recommended discount transit passes for all public college students, and a new program to leverage private investment in transportation.

Lamont’s spokesperson told the Connecticut Mirror that nothing is final. The proposal will be reviewed by Lamont’s team for possible inclusion on the administration’s agenda.

Tags

Connecticut NewsConnecticutHighway TollsNed Lamont
Cassandra Basler
Cassandra Basler comes to WSHU by way of Columbia Journalism School in New York City. When she's not reporting on wealth and poverty, she's writing about food and family.
See stories by Cassandra Basler