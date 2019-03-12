© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Lamont Hits Back At Stamford For Vote Opposing Highway Tolls

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published March 12, 2019 at 2:01 PM EDT
lamont_eu_190312.jpg
Ebong Udoma
/
WSHU
Gov. Ned Lamont and Deputy DOT Commissioner Anna Barry at the I-95 bridge replacement construction site in Stamford on Monday.

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont says Stamford lawmakers were wrong to approve a resolution that opposes his plan for highway tolls.

Stamford board members say the resolution was meant to send a message to Governor Lamont and state lawmakers that tolls would hurt the local economy.

Lamont does not agree. He says they took an easy vote that doesn’t solve the problem of the state running out of money for transportation infrastructure.

He was speaking at a bridge replacement construction site on I-95 in Stamford.

“Everybody wants us to fix this road, everybody knows we’ve got to go on a debt diet. If you have a better way, give me a better way. We have an honest solution where the numbers add up. Do they?”

Stamford Mayor David Martin supports Lamont.

“I, for one, was disappointed with that vote. I know it was not unanimous. But it was a populist vote that I disagree with.”

They wanted to highlight the importance of using tolls to help pay for such highway repairs.

Lamont says his toll plan would generate $800 million a year. He expects 40 percent would come from out-of-state motorists.

Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year.
