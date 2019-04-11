© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Lamont Pushes For Vote On Highway Tolls

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published April 11, 2019 at 9:32 AM EDT
cthighwaytolls_apjessicahill_190221.jpg
Jessica Hill
/
AP
Hilary Gunn, of Greenwich, protests the idea of tolls on Connecticut roads outside the State Capitol after Gov. Ned Lamont delivered his budget address in Hartford in February.

Governor Ned Lamont continues to push back on opposition to his proposal for highway tolls. He said Wednesday he’s committed to getting Connecticut lawmakers to vote on tolls this year.

Lamont said he’s working with Democratic lawmakers to consolidate three toll authorization bills that have made it through the Transportation Committee.

“We’ve got some preliminary ideas out there, say, 4.4 cents a mile, gantries maybe every six to seven miles. That’s all subject to negotiation. I need people to sit down with me as we go forward with this.”

He said the bill will also ensure that 40 percent of the tolls will be paid by out-of-state drivers.

Senate Republican Minority Leader Len Fasano is skeptical that the Democrats have the votes to pass the legislation.

“I don’t know what will happen, but as it stands right now I think it’s dubious.”

Republicans have an alternative plan that requires the state to borrow money to fund transportation infrastructure. Lamont and the Democrats have dismissed it, though the governor says he’s open to other ideas.

Tags

Connecticut NewsConnecticutHighway TollsNed Lamont
Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year.
See stories by Ebong Udoma