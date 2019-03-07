Lamont Pushes For Tolls, Stamford Pushes Back

Governor Ned Lamont says his plan to install electronic tolls on highways for all vehicles would help generate revenue and jobs for Connecticut.

Lamont spoke Wednesday at a press conference in Hartford with state Democratic lawmakers about the future of Connecticut’s transportation infrastructure.

He has gotten pushback from Republicans who call it a “mileage tax.”

“I’m looking forward to working on a collaborative basis to come up with a real, recurring revenue stream that doesn’t add to our G.O. [general obligation] bonding debt on that side, that allows us to plan for the 21st century.”

The revenue from those tolls isn’t expected until 2023.

Meanwhile, the City of Stamford says it will not support the toll proposal. City lawmakers passed a resolution this week against it.

“A lot of representatives felt that tolls placed an unneeded burden on the working poor, on low-income folks, folks from middle class and not enough onto the wealthiest in the state,” said Steven Kolenberg, city board representative and chair of the Transportation Committee.

Kolenberg said Democrats on the board want Lamont to keep the estate and gift tax in order to avoid highway tolls. Republicans also don’t want tolls and say state spending is the problem.

Lamont reversed his campaign proposal to toll just industrial trucks in January. His new proposal includes all vehicles.