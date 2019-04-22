© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Conn. Democrats Remain Hopeful For Federal Infrastructure Bill

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published April 22, 2019 at 10:46 AM EDT
norwalkwalkbridge_apsusanhaigh_190422.jpg
Susan Haigh
/
AP
Amtrak's Acela Express crosses the Norwalk River Railroad Bridge, also known as the Walk Bridge, in Norwalk. Built in 1896, it is one of the oldest movable bridges on the Northeast Corridor. It's scheduled to be replaced with a new lift bridge this year.

Connecticut Democrats are optimistic Congress will take up President Donald Trump’s trillion-dollar federal infrastructure bill.

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont says U.S. House Ways and Means Committee Chair Richard Neal of Massachusetts assured him of this when they met in Springfield.

“He just said ‘Connecticut, rev your engines. We are going to have a trillion-dollar infrastructure bill. It’s coming down the pike and it’s got bipartisan support, including President Trump.’”

U.S. Representative Jim Himes from Connecticut says he’s confident House Democrats will back the bill.

“The big question mark, of course, is Mitch McConnell in the Senate. What will he be willing to bring up in the United States Senate? And I think that could be the challenge.”

Connecticut’s Special Transportation Fund is running out of money. State Democrats are advocating for the return of highway tolls to raise revenue. That would require federal government approval, but a federal infrastructure bill might help reduce the amount the state would have to raise.

Tags

Connecticut NewsConnecticutJim HimesinfrastructureHighway TollsNed Lamont
Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year.
See stories by Ebong Udoma