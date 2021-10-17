-
Connecticut officials said the addition of a new lane on I-95 in Fairfield County would begin as soon as Congress passes President Joe Biden’s…
-
Regulators have reduced Connecticut’s diesel fuel tax to its lowest level in a decade. Starting this month, the new tax rate is about 40 cents per gallon…
-
Connecticut traffic engineers have unveiled a major reconstruction project on I-95 in Greenwich and Stamford that will improve road and safety conditions…
-
Connecticut's perennial debate over road tolls starts again this month, but this year there is more momentum after a state panel recommended automated…