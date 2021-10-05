Lamont spotlights shovel-ready I-95 expansion as federal infrastructure bill hangs in the balance

Connecticut officials said the addition of a new lane on I-95 in Fairfield County would begin as soon as Congress passes President Joe Biden’s infrastructure bill. The bill is awaiting action in the U.S. House.

To make the point that the state’s most congested highway needs upgrades, Governor Ned Lamont visited the underpass of a bridge on I-95 in Stamford. It was originally was built during the Eisenhower administration.

“I am so hopeful that the House is going to vote on this very soon, we get this passed. And we are not just patching a little tar next time, we are replacing this bridge and what it means to our state,” Lamont said.

Lamont was accompanied by U.S. Representative Jim Himes, who said his colleagues would soon vote on the bill.

“I am confident that sometime around the end of this month we will deliver the resources that would make this once again an essential artery for the economy of this region and the economy of the northeast,” Himes said.

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal was also there. He voted for the bill in the U.S. Senate. He said when it passes the House, Connecticut would receive up to $5 billion in federal money for roads, bridges, rail and other transportation infrastructure.