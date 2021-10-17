-
Officials say high school proms and graduation ceremonies can take place in Connecticut this spring but should observe precautions to avoid becoming…
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said Monday that there won’t be any high school football games, wrestling matches or ice hockey contests this fall.The…
On Long Island, East Hampton High School says it doesn’t have enough players to field a team, so it has cancelled its football season.The varsity team had…
According to a new report by the Center for an Urban Future, the number of people taking high school equivalency exams on Long Island has dropped 31…
The high school graduation rate in Connecticut hit a record high last year. Governor Dannel Malloy announced the new graduation numbers at a press…
A bill awaiting Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy's signature would raise awareness about sudden cardiac arrest in high school students.The National…
It’s been nearly 7 weeks since Greenwich High School sophomore Bart Palosz shocked his community by taking his own life. His family and friends say he was…