Long Island News

'Racially intolerant' graffiti discovered at a Long Island high school

WSHU | By Sabrina Garone
Published June 15, 2022 at 4:57 PM EDT
Bayport-Blue_Point_High_School,_2010.jpg
Dsevigny390
/
Wikimedia Commons

Suffolk County Police are investigating racially intolerant graffiti at Bayport-Blue Point High School.

The district’s superintendent described the graffiti as “hateful and racially intolerant.”

The images and words were discovered in a boys' bathroom Tuesday afternoon, and were removed later that night. County hate crime detectives are investigating the situation.

According to Suffolk County Police, reported hate crimes and incidents jumped 56% in 2021. State law classifies a hate crime as an offense motivated by race, religion or sexual orientation.

Sabrina Garone
Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She also produces the climate podcast Higher Ground and other long-form news and music programs at the station. Sabrina spent two years as a WSHU fellow, working as a reporter and assisting with production of The Full Story.
