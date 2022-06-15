'Racially intolerant' graffiti discovered at a Long Island high school

Suffolk County Police are investigating racially intolerant graffiti at Bayport-Blue Point High School.

The district’s superintendent described the graffiti as “hateful and racially intolerant.”

The images and words were discovered in a boys' bathroom Tuesday afternoon, and were removed later that night. County hate crime detectives are investigating the situation.

According to Suffolk County Police, reported hate crimes and incidents jumped 56% in 2021. State law classifies a hate crime as an offense motivated by race, religion or sexual orientation.