Without Enough Players, East Hampton High Cancels Football Season

On Long Island, East Hampton High School says it doesn’t have enough players to field a team, so it has cancelled its football season.

The varsity team had only 14 players, and there has to be at least 16. School officials considered combining the Varsity and Junior Varsity squads, or promoting players from the JV team, but for safety reasons decided against it.

In 2014 East Hampton cancelled its season after a 0-4 start. Several injuries made it impossible to continue.

The school first fielded a team in 1923.

School and team officials say they hope to rebuild the program.