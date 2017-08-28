© 2021 WSHU
Long Island News

Without Enough Players, East Hampton High Cancels Football Season

WSHU | By Terry Sheridan
Published August 28, 2017 at 12:39 PM EDT
football_pixabay_170828.jpg
Courtesy of Pixabay
/

On Long Island, East Hampton High School says it doesn’t have enough players to field a team, so it has cancelled its football season.

The varsity team had only 14 players, and there has to be at least 16. School officials considered combining the Varsity and Junior Varsity squads, or promoting players from the JV team, but for safety reasons decided against it.

In 2014 East Hampton cancelled its season after a 0-4 start. Several injuries made it impossible to continue.

The school first fielded a team in 1923.

School and team officials say they hope to rebuild the program.

Terry Sheridan
Terry Sheridan is an award-winning radio journalist. As part of his duties as news director for WSHU, he oversees and mentors a newsroom staffed by students of Sacred Heart University and the Stony Brook School of Journalism, where he is also a lecturer and adjunct professor.
See stories by Terry Sheridan
