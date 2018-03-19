AG Jepsen Pushes To Waive Fees On Credit Freezes

Connecticut Attorney General George Jepsen wants state lawmakers to pass a bill to make credit freezes free of charge.

Jepsen says a large number of residents have been victims of massive data breaches and are “hit again by unfair fees they should not be forced to shoulder” when they try to take steps to protect their credit from fraud.

Many states already prohibit fees for security freezes. Connecticut law allows the nation's three major credit agencies, TransUnion, Experian and Equifax, to each charge up to $10.

Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff says people don’t choose to have their credit history saved by these companies and the consumers who are punished the most are the ones can least afford to pay the fee to freeze their credit.

The Consumer Data Industry Association opposes the bill, saying the fees help offset the credit bureaus' administrative costs.