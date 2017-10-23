19 States Call On Insurers To Provide Opioid Mitigation Programs

The attorney generals of 19 states and territories, including Connecticut, want health care companies that offer pharmacy benefits to step up programs to reduce opioid abuse.

Connecticut Attorney General George Jepsen and other attorney generals sent letters to CEOs of 15 health care companies’ pharmacy benefits programs, including Magellan, Express Scripts and Humana.

Jepsen praised CVS for a program that automatically enrolled all their commercial and Medicaid clients in an opioid abuse mitigation program. It limited opioid prescriptions to seven days for new users and put limits on daily dosages. Jepsen said over-prescription of opioids could be curtailed by more programs like the one CVS runs.