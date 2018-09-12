© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Conn. To Sue Fla. Compounding Pharmacy Over Kickback Scheme

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published September 12, 2018 at 12:23 PM EDT
jepsen_apjacquelynmartin_161215.jpg
Jacquelyn Martin
/
AP
Connecticut Attorney General George Jepsen

Connecticut Attorney General George Jepsen says that he is suing a Florida-based pharmacy, and some current and former state employees for defrauding almost $11 million from the state through a kickback scheme.

Jepsen alleges that AssuredRx, the Florida-based compound pharmacy, conspired with a retired Connecticut corrections employee and his former wife in a scheme to overcharge the state’s employee pharmacy benefit for what are often over-the-counter medications mixed together.

“And this is a scam that is going on in other states, as well, and the U.S. military. The profit margin on these compound drugs are so large that it’s enormously in the financial interest of the pharmacy to see if people will engage and seek the prescriptions to get kickbacks.”

Jepsen says Connecticut officials became suspicious a few years ago after the annual billing for compounded drugs suddenly went up from less than $1 million a year to more than $20 million a year.

Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year.
