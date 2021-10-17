-
The police department in Bridgeport, Connecticut, said it’s launching an internal investigation of all officers involved in an arrest where a policeman…
Nearly a dozen members of Nassau County’s police reform task force have resigned in protest over what they call a “fraud” plan to reform policing. The…
A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit on Wednesday that challenges part of Connecticut’s new police accountability law. The State Police Union says it plans…
Lawmakers in New York dealt with police reform legislation this week. And Connecticut lawmakers will consider a special legislative session to examine…
The New York State legislature Wednesday wrapped up passage of a package of bills on police reform, as the Senate leader delivered a very personal speech…
Protests continued across Connecticut today — and some towns and smaller cities had their first protests against the police killing of George Floyd in…
Officials in New Haven, Connecticut, called for unity after two police substations were attacked with Molotov cocktails during weekend protests. Police…
The mayor of Waterbury, Connecticut, hosted a virtual community conversation with police, clergy and politicians Monday. That’s after officers arrested 28…
Governor Andrew Cuomo says he’s asked the state’s Attorney General to look into what he says are “disturbing” videos of police conduct during Sunday…