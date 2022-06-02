© 2022 WSHU
Connecticut News

Lamont's veto means West Haven can't have a military vehicle

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published June 2, 2022 at 3:46 PM EDT
School Police Militarization
Steven Valenti
/
AP
A Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected vehicle, or MRAP, sits in front of police headquarters in Watertown, Conn.

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont vetoed a measure that would have allowed West Haven police to buy a military-grade vehicle called an MRAP.

West Haven wanted to buy a mine-resistant ambush-protected vehicle — known as an MRAP — from another Connecticut police department. MRAPs are built to withstand land mines and other explosive devices.

Police departments around the country get surplus military equipment through a federal initiative called the 1033 program, but Connecticut stopped participating in the program after the police killing of George Floyd in 2020.

Lamont said in his veto an exception for West Haven would be inconsistent with the community-focused policing his administration supports.

Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
