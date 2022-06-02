Lamont's veto means West Haven can't have a military vehicle

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont vetoed a measure that would have allowed West Haven police to buy a military-grade vehicle called an MRAP.

West Haven wanted to buy a mine-resistant ambush-protected vehicle — known as an MRAP — from another Connecticut police department. MRAPs are built to withstand land mines and other explosive devices.

Police departments around the country get surplus military equipment through a federal initiative called the 1033 program, but Connecticut stopped participating in the program after the police killing of George Floyd in 2020.

Lamont said in his veto an exception for West Haven would be inconsistent with the community-focused policing his administration supports.