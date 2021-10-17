Garbage & Recycling

-
The New York State NAACP has condemned a plan to haul garbage out of Long Island at a proposed waste transfer station in Yaphank. The push follows months…
In Connecticut, the expected closure of Hartford’s trash-to-energy plant next year and the expense of shipping waste out of state has lawmakers concerned…
A proposed bill in New York plans to help Long Island with its ongoing solid waste management crisis. The region is still working on a plan on where to…
Long Island has a trash problem, according to environmental and community advocates. However, they don’t agree what should be done about it.The Citizens…
Brookhaven leans away from a waste transfer station. Connecticut leans toward increasing the bottle deposit. And Lamont is facing criticism for not being…
A group of school board officials, parents and lawmakers sent letters to the Town of Islip on Long Island in opposition of a proposed waste transfer…
The town of Brookhaven on Long Island has reached a settlement with the federal government to reduce hazardous emissions at its landfill.Brookhaven…
Communities on Long Island and in Connecticut have been forced to change the way they collect recyclables. China has cut back on buying the material from…
New London, Connecticut, is considering a new program that would make residents pay to throw out their trash.Known as "Pay-As-You-Throw," the program is…