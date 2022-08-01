© 2022 WSHU
Connecticut News

After first year, Stamford's food waste program removes 23 tons of scraps from landfills

WSHU | By Sabrina Garone
Published August 1, 2022 at 3:33 PM EDT
mygatt composting 4.jpg
City of Stamford
/

The Stamford Food Waste Recycling Program has removed nearly 23 tons of food scraps from the city’s garbage system since being launched in June 2021.

Residents have recycled close to 46,000 pounds of food scraps, including cooked leftovers, meat, fish, and dairy products.

Participants bring those scraps to a composting machine at the city’s Mygatt Recycling Center and, in return, get the composted material to take home for their own use.

The city is exploring adding another location in its north end after receiving a $45,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and an additional $15,000 for another composting machine.

City officials said composting helps reduce greenhouse gas emissions, as landfills are a major source of methane.

