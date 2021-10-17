-
A fund that has generated over $1.7 billion for environmental and historic preservation in eastern Long Island is overdue for an audit, according to New…
The Hamptons could start generating money to fund more affordable housing in eastern Long Island by 2023. The pandemic has intensified the need for…
Environment groups and scientists on Long Island have announced an incentive program that will pay oyster farmers to grow kelp.New research from Stony…
Progressive lawmakers continue to push a package of bills that would change the way New Yorkers are taxed. They want to bring the bills to the budget…
The Town of Southampton and state lawmakers from eastern Long Island want to challenge the region’s power authority for changes to a program that is…
Suffolk County will allow voters to begin casting ballots early. Some polls will be open on October 24 — 10 days before Election Day. But as of now,…
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has vetoed legislation that would have allowed five towns in eastern Long Island to create a fund to help first-time home…
New York State Assemblyman Fred Thiele wants environmental regulators to reform the commercial fishing licensing system in the state.Approximately…
Tenants renting a manufactured or mobile home on Long Island are getting more protections under New York State’s newest tenant law passed this summer.The…