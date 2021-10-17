-
U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut said the FDA should take action after a report from an independent testing lab in New Haven regarding a…
The state of Connecticut has until October 16 to tell the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about it’s vaccine distribution plan.The Connecticut…
The Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station has received $3.2 million in funding from the FDA to research food defense projects covering human and…
Senator Richard Blumenthal is calling on the Food and Drug Administration to help end what he calls an alarming EpiPen shortage.A recent survey by the…
U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., wants the Food and Drug Administration to investigate a chemical found in fast food containers. He says they have…
U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal and Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro, both of Connecticut, want the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to further improve the…