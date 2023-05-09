Blumenthal sponsors bill to stop deceptive food labeling

Deceptive labels can lead Americans to believe their food is organic, whole grain and healthy — when that is not always true.

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) wants to hold manufacturers accountable for those claims.

He is sponsoring the Food Labeling Modernization Act in the Senate. It would force manufacturers to label the front of food packages, update ingredient lists and apply new guidelines for the use of deceptive terms like “healthy” to foods.

According to Blumenthal, the current FDA rules are more than 30 years old.

“We have all kinds of claims, healthy, natural, whole grain, real fruit,” Blumenthal said. “A lot of them are just plain false. We need guidelines and standards that will hold the food industry accountable for clear, accurate information to consumers.”

Blumenthal visited the Edge of the Woods Market in New Haven on Tuesday. He said the market, owned by Peter Dodge, is an example of a truthful retailer that is selling healthy food.

He was joined by Yale New Haven Health Associate Chief of Gastroenterology Dr. Hamita Sachar.

She said deceptive labeling is especially harmful for people with allergies and gastrointestinal diseases, like celiac.

“Patients who have celiac disease have a second job as investigators, essentially, and the onus is on them in order to preserve their health,” Sachar said. “And this is incredibly difficult. So to me, this bill, if passed, really will go a long way in ensuring correct labeling of food, and really will substantially improve the lives of those with celiac disease.”

According to the National Center for Health Statistics, around 20 million Americans have food allergies. A U.S. Department of Agriculture study reported those allergies cause 30,000 emergency room visits, 2,000 hospitalizations and 150 deaths annually.

Blumenthal has sponsored the Senate bill, and U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-CT) has co-sponsored the legislation in the House bill. It is in committee in both chambers.

The Senator expects bipartisan support.