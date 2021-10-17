-
U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut wants the FDA to address the price of EpiPens, the auto-injected medication used to stop severe allergic…
At the start of the school year, officials say they’re concerned about the price, and the availability, of epinephrine for kids who need it. The drug can…
Senator Richard Blumenthal is calling on the Food and Drug Administration to help end what he calls an alarming EpiPen shortage.A recent survey by the…
Connecticut Comptroller Kevin Lembo wants state lawmakers to pass a bill to require transparency in prescription drug pricing. He says it would help…
Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro, D-CT3, says she will introduce legislation next month to create a new drug review board to investigate significant price…