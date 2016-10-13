Rep. DeLauro Proposes Drug Price Review Board

Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro, D-CT3, says she will introduce legislation next month to create a new drug review board to investigate significant price changes in prescriptions and medical devices, like the EpiPen.

DeLauro says the board would determine whether those changes are necessary or price-gouging tactics purely for profit.

“Not all companies are engaged in predatory practices, but we need to hold the bad actors accountable. We’ve got to get these prescription drug and device prices under control.”

DeLauro says the board would use fines, removal of federal tax benefits and other measures to penalize companies that price-gouge drugs and devices.