A $36 million preservation project is underway to restore USS Nautilus, the world’s first nuclear-powered submarine, based in Groton, Connecticut.Senior…
Connecticut elected officials got an update this week from Electric Boat, one of the state’s largest employers and manufacturers of U.S. submarines.U.S.…
President Donald Trump’s 2021 budget proposal reduces the number of Virginia-class submarines built each year by Connecticut-based General Dynamics’…
Connecticut Democratic Congressman Joe Courtney says the future for submarine manufacturing in Connecticut has never been brighter.Courtney says nearly…
U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal from Connecticut says the state will benefit from the annual Defense Department budget passed by the Senate Armed Services…
The City of New London shared its vision for its economic future last week at a public forum.The event was called “Live, Work, Invest” and was held to…
The parent company of Electric Boat in Groton, Connecticut, is being criticized for working with children who have been taken from their parents at the…
The U.S. House of Representatives approved a defense spending bill that could increase the production of Virginia-class submarines by Connecticut-based…
U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) says Russia is expanding its military presence in the Arctic, and the United States needs to step up its submarine…
U.S. Navy contractor Electric Boat is building and designing so many submarines that the company's president told a group in Connecticut on Monday it's a…