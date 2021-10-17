-
In Connecticut, there is no penalty or process for cancelling an Electoral College vote if any of the seven electors go against the popular vote. That…
-
In Connecticut, legislation is advancing to the Senate that adds the state to a group of states wanting to pool their Electoral College votes for the…
-
Democratic state lawmakers want Connecticut to join a group of states that has agreed to pool its Electoral College votes for the winner of the popular…
-
Former President Bill Clinton cast his ballot for his wife, failed Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton, at Monday’s Electoral College meeting in Albany.…
-
“Mr. Chairman we have seven votes for Hillary Clinton. Thank you.”That was Connecticut State Representative Christopher Rosario, a Bridgeport Democrat,…
-
On Monday 538 electors are expected to gather at state capitols all across the country to cast their vote for U.S. president. This year, particular…