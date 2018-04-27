© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

National Popular Vote Bill Clears Connecticut House

WSHU | By Associated Press
Published April 27, 2018 at 7:46 AM EDT
In Connecticut, legislation is advancing to the Senate that adds the state to a group of states wanting to pool their Electoral College votes for the presidential candidate who wins the popular vote.

The State House of Representatives narrowly passed the bill by a 73-71 vote on Thursday. Last year House leaders tabled the bill after about 90 minutes of debate.

Proponents say the legislation ensures every vote gets counted and the candidate with the most votes wins. Democratic Representative Jonathan Steinberg of Westport predicts voters will be more engaged and less disenfranchised if Connecticut joins the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact. Ten states, including New York, and the District of Columbia have signed on since 2006.

But opponents warn Connecticut would lose its ability to influence the national election, predicting no candidates will campaign in the state.

