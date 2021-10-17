-
A measure to ban flavored e-cigarettes in Connecticut failed Tuesday and health advocates said they are not disappointed.During the General Assembly’s…
The Connecticut General Assembly will consider a bill that would ban the sale of flavored tobacco and e-cigarette products in an attempt to reduce…
Connecticut state budget chief Melissa McCaw says the governor wants to support a regional process for legalizing recreational marijuana. McCaw says…
New York’s Attorney General is suing Juul, the nation’s largest manufacturer of electronic cigarettes, saying the “deceptive and misleading marketing of…
The number of deaths and injuries attributed to e-cigarettes continues to rise, but the ability for researchers to study the health effects of vape…
New York’s ban on flavored electronic cigarettes could soon be extended to menthol e-cigarettes. Governor Andrew Cuomo says his health commissioner, Dr.…
Connecticut lawmakers will look to ban flavored e-cigarettes and vaping products if federal regulators backpedal from its plan to do so.The Food and Drug…
New York’s Health Department Public Health Council voted to ban flavored e cigarettes in the state beginning October 4. They did so over the protests of…
U.S. Representative Rosa DeLauro from Connecticut told federal regulators this week to take e-cigarettes off the market because of potential serious…
A new study from Yale University found some users of the popular e-cigarette brand Juul might be inhaling unexpected chemicals.Researchers analyzed…