-
A federal judge sided with the Environmental Protection Agency in a fight with New York officials over a disposal site for dredged material in Long Island…
-
Southampton Town officials on eastern Long Island want emergency assistance from the federal government to help fix Dune Road. It was shut down after a…
-
The Town of Southampton declared a state of emergency earlier this week after high tides hit the eastern part of Dune Road.It’s the fourth time town…
-
New York wants to prevent more dredging in Long Island Sound. Connecticut Attorney General William Tong filed a statement in court this week to say New…
-
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has completed more than $15 million in dredging projects along the South Shore of Long Island, after last winter’s storms…
-
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers wants to dredge New Haven Harbor in Connecticut and expand the channel to allow larger ships to pass through.The Army…
-
The Connecticut Port Authority and several other Connecticut entities are supporting an EPA decision to allow dredged material like silt and sediment to…
-
In Connecticut, the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers will soon dredge New Haven Harbor to make way for ships.The Corps told New Haven residents this week that…
-
The Suffolk County Legislature approved a resolution to join a lawsuit with New York State against the Environmental Protection Agency’s plan to dump…
-
New York state has filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency opposing a plan to allow dredged sediments to be dumped into the Long…