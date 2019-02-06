Dredging Completed In Moriches Bay

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has completed more than $15 million in dredging projects along the South Shore of Long Island, after last winter’s storms dumped excessive amounts of sand in Moriches Bay and Inlet.

A $3 million project dredged sand from the Long Island Intracoastal Waterway, so that boats wouldn’t beach themselves.

Then 70,000 cubic yards of sand were moved to nearby Webby’s and Great Gun Beaches.

Rep. Lee Zeldin of New York said the sand will protect those areas from flooding.

“You’re not just restoring a beach. You’re also protecting roads and homes, which saves money in other ways in the long run. It’s a very effective form of mitigation.”

Federal officials said sand from another $12 million dredging project at Moriches Inlet helped restore Smith Point.