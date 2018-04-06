Connecticut Sides With EPA Over Dredge Dumping In LI Sound

The Connecticut Port Authority and several other Connecticut entities are supporting an EPA decision to allow dredged material like silt and sediment to be dumped in a site in the eastern part of Long Island Sound.

The Port Authority says disposal of dredged material keeps waterways open for commercial shippers and recreational boaters. The State of New York opposes allowing more dredge dumping in Long Island Sound. They say the silt and sediment dredged from harbors and riverbeds could contain contaminants that are harmful to the environment.

The State of New York has filed a lawsuit against the EPA’s decision in a federal district court. The majority of dredging occurs in Connecticut and the dump sites are technically in that state's waters.