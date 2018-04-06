© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment

Connecticut Sides With EPA Over Dredge Dumping In LI Sound

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published April 6, 2018 at 7:31 AM EDT
dredgingportofnewhaven_apstevensenne_180112.jpg
Steven Senne
/
AP

The Connecticut Port Authority and several other Connecticut entities are supporting an EPA decision to allow dredged material like silt and sediment to be dumped in a site in the eastern part of Long Island Sound.

The Port Authority says disposal of dredged material keeps waterways open for commercial shippers and recreational boaters. The State of New York opposes allowing more dredge dumping in Long Island Sound. They say the silt and sediment dredged from harbors and riverbeds could contain contaminants that are harmful to the environment.

The State of New York has filed a lawsuit against the EPA’s decision in a federal district court. The majority of dredging occurs in Connecticut and the dump sites are technically in that state's waters.

Tags

EnvironmentLong IslandLong Island SoundenvironmentConnecticutdredging
Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
See stories by Davis Dunavin