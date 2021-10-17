-
A New York state judge has thrown out a decision by the Department of Health that could have left organizations without Medicaid funds to help elderly and…
New York faces fiscal challenges in 2018, but that has not stopped groups from asking for more money in the new state budget, including agencies that…
Advocates for the disabled are calling on Suffolk County residents to leave their cars at home this week and commute by bus.The “Public Bus Challenge” is…
Congressman Lee Zeldin, R-NY1, is calling on Congress to pass his bill that allows for continued access to repairs on equipment that the disabled rely…