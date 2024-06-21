Lamont signs disability laws, announces federal grant to help disabled high schoolers

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont (D) has signed two laws to support the state’s 5,000 wheelchair users.

The legislation gives wheelchair repair companies a 10-day deadline for servicing.

Jonathan Sigworth, who has used a wheelchair for 18 years, said the legislation will make life a bit easier.

“We will now have a real choice to have timely repairs done in the safety of our homes instead of being pressured to travel across the state with broken equipment into shops for faster service,” said Sigworth, who is the CEO of More than Walking. “Responses for repair times, either by phone or email, must be done within one business day, greatly improving access, especially for those of us who are non-verbal.”

The legislation also directs the state to create a hotline where customers can report non-compliant repair shops.

Some Connecticut residents say they have waited more than three months for wheelchair repairs.

The law takes effect July 1.

The second piece of legislation will require medical offices with three or more exam rooms to have to install accessible exam tables and scales.

They have until January 2026 to purchase the equipment.

At the bill signing, Lamont also announced that Connecticut has received a $17 million grant from the U.S. Department of Labor to connect employers with high school graduates with disabilities.

“What we’re going to do is focus on those six to 7,000 young people graduating from high school here in Connecticut every year with a disability, a special need,” Lamont said. “Making sure that we know who they are, making sure employers know who they are, making sure we can put them together with the jobs that are out there to make sure that everybody gets the very best opportunity.”

CT was one of four U.S. states to be chosen for the grant.