Long Island News

New York certifies 1,000 businesses owned by disabled veterans

WSHU | By Desiree D'Iorio
Published July 25, 2022 at 7:56 AM EDT
Screenshot (766).jpg
New York State Office of General Services Division of Service-Disabled Veterans' Business Development
/
https://ogs.ny.gov/veterans

New York has now certified 1,000 business owned by a disabled veteran, making them eligible for millions of dollars in government contracts.

Every year, state agencies need millions of dollars worth of work done in fields like technology, construction, and security. New York set a goal 8 years ago to increase the number of contracts awarded to businesses owned by disabled veterans.

Now, the program dedicated to veterans’ business development has announced over 1,000 veterans have received certifications to bid on government contracts.

Officials SAID they expect $200 million in contracts will go to veterans this year, up from $16 million in 2016.

Six of the last 12 businesses to receive certifications are located on Long Island, which has the largest veteran population in the state.

Desiree D'Iorio
Desiree reports on the lives of military service members, veterans, and their families for WSHU as part of the American Homefront project. Born and raised in Connecticut, she now calls Long Island home.
See stories by Desiree D'Iorio