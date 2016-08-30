Rep. Zeldin: Rehab Device Exemption Necessary For Disabled

Congressman Lee Zeldin, R-NY1, is calling on Congress to pass his bill that allows for continued access to repairs on equipment that the disabled rely on.

Repairs for complex rehabilitation devices, such as power wheelchairs and seats, have been exempt from competitive bidding under Medicare, but at the end of this year, that exemption will expire, and Zeldin says that will be another handicap for the disabled.

“This is helping the people who rely on these wheelchairs and accessories for way of life.”

The U.S. Government Accountability Office says the change will reduce reimbursement rates by 10 to 34 percent, but Zeldin says this will lead to fewer well-trained vendors willing to supply and fix vital equipment to the disabled.

“You will end up with what is already limited access to become more limited.”

Zeldin says he has bipartisan support to extend the exemption. His bill is now in the House of Representatives.