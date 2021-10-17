-
Nearly 40% more New Yorkers died last year from an overdose, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Health officials have…
A New Haven firefighter has died battling a house fire Wednesday.The city fire department received a mayday signal from firefighter Ricardo Torres Jr.…
An NYPD officer is dead following a hit-and-run on the Long Island Expressway in Queens on Tuesday morning.Police say Officer Anastasios Tsakos was…
A Suffolk County legislative panel has sued County Social Services Commissioner Frances Pierre to obtain records related to the death of 8-year-old Long…
Fatal drug overdoses increased in Connecticut over the last year.Data from the Connecticut Department of Public Health shows there were nearly 1,360…
Republican and several Democratic lawmakers have called for New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to be stripped of his emergency powers to handle the pandemic…
Governor Andrew Cuomo broke days of silence over escalating accusations that he and his top aides deliberately withheld for months key COVID-19 death…
Governor Andrew Cuomo said the state should have prioritized releasing data on how many nursing home residents in New York died from COVID-19.Last week, a…
New York political leaders on both sides of the aisle are calling for actions, including a criminal investigation of Governor Andrew Cuomo and his top…
Support for ending Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s emergency law-making powers, granted to him by the Legislature to handle the COVID-19 pandemic, appears to be…