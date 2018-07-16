Jury Deliberations Continue In Skelos Corruption Case

Jurors will begin their second day of deliberation in the federal corruption retrial of former New York State Senate Majority Leader Dean Skelos and his son Adam.

Before jurors went home on Friday they asked Judge Kimba Wood for hundreds of pages of testimony transcripts.

They include testimony from the prosecution’s three star witnesses, business owners who gave jobs to Adam Skelos.

In addition, they asked for the transcript of a phone call between Dean Skelos and former Nassau County Executive Ed Mangano in which they use coded language to talk about a contractor that had given Adam a job.

Dean Skelos is charged with using his power to get no-show jobs for his son with those three companies who had business before the state Senate. He testified he was just asking old friends for help for his son.

The two were convicted in 2015, but their convictions were overturned when the Supreme Court redefined “corruption.”