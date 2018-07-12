© 2021 WSHU
Long Island News

Closing Arguments Underway In Skelos Retrial

WSHU | By Terry Sheridan
Published July 12, 2018 at 10:32 AM EDT
deanskelos_apsethwenig_180712.jpg
Seth Wenig
/
AP
Dean Skelos leaves federal court in New York on Tuesday. The former State Senate leader and his son got business executives to arrange no-show jobs for the son in what a federal prosecutor called a brazen "family shakedown."

Closing arguments have begun in the federal corruption retrial of former New York State Senate Majority Leader Dean Skelos and his son Adam.  

Dean Skelos is charged with using his power as majority leader to get no-show jobs for his son with companies that had business before the state.

They were convicted in 2015, but the conviction was overturned following a Supreme Court ruling that narrowed the definition of corruption, saying that there had to be a direct quid-pro-quo.

In a rambling closing argument, Adam’s attorney John Kenney often called him Alex, and said while he was not qualified to hold the jobs, and was overcompensated, he did some work.

Skelos testified that he called old friends to help out his troubled son.

Prosecutors in their summation called that “ridiculous.”

The jury could get the case by the end of the week.

Long Island News
Terry Sheridan
Terry Sheridan is an award-winning radio journalist. As part of his duties as news director for WSHU, he oversees and mentors a newsroom staffed by students of Sacred Heart University and the Stony Brook School of Journalism, where he is also a lecturer and adjunct professor.
