Closing Arguments Underway In Skelos Retrial

Closing arguments have begun in the federal corruption retrial of former New York State Senate Majority Leader Dean Skelos and his son Adam.

Dean Skelos is charged with using his power as majority leader to get no-show jobs for his son with companies that had business before the state.

They were convicted in 2015, but the conviction was overturned following a Supreme Court ruling that narrowed the definition of corruption, saying that there had to be a direct quid-pro-quo.

In a rambling closing argument, Adam’s attorney John Kenney often called him Alex, and said while he was not qualified to hold the jobs, and was overcompensated, he did some work.

Skelos testified that he called old friends to help out his troubled son.

Prosecutors in their summation called that “ridiculous.”

The jury could get the case by the end of the week.