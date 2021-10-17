-
President Trump signed a bill allowing auto dealers to charge interest rates that critics say are racially biased. The new law rolls back a rule put in…
New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, along with 15 other Democratic attorneys general, are petitioning the federal Consumer Financial Protection…
Attorneys general from Connecticut, New York, and 15 other states have sent a letter to President Trump criticizing his pick to lead the Consumer…
The Trump administration has issued its plan for rolling back parts of the financial regulation law known as Dodd-Frank. The Treasury Department listed…
U.S. House Republicans fulfilled a campaign promise on Thursday by passing the Financial Choice Act along party lines. The bill attempts to undo much of…
About a dozen Long Islanders protested outside the offices of Republican Representatives Peter King and Lee Zeldin for their support of President Trump’s…
Congressional Republicans have released a draft of their plan to replace Dodd-Frank, which was passed in order to fix abuses in the financial…
A coalition of more than 200 business, religious, and social groups around the country want to save the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the…
Attorneys general from 17 states filed a motion to defend the constitutionality of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. The move is intended to fill…
New York finalized new debt collection regulations on Wednesday, making them some of the most debtor-friendly in the country.The state Department of…