Connecticut News

Democratic AGs Fight To Keep Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Independent

WSHU | By Charles Lane
Published January 24, 2017 at 11:23 AM EST
cfpbrichardcordray_apstevehelber_170124.jpg
Steve Helber
/
AP
Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Director Richard Cordray speaks during a panel discussion in Richmond, Va., in 2015.

Attorneys general from 17 states filed a motion to defend the constitutionality of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. The move is intended to fill the now empty shoes of the Obama administration.

At issue is the independence of the CFPB. Its current structure restricts the president's ability to fire the director, Richard Cordray. A federal appeals court recently ruled those restrictions violated the Constitution. CFPB and the Justice Department petitioned, which could put the case on track to the Supreme Court.

But according to Adam Levitin, a law professor at Georgetown University, "It's not at all clear that in a Trump administration that the attorney general will allow the CFPB to appeal the case to the Supreme Court."

The attorneys general, all Democrats, argue that without an independent CFPB, rules that protect consumers could be gutted. Republicans, however, argue that the CFPB stunts economic growth.

Charles Lane
Charles is senior reporter focusing on special projects. He has won numerous awards including an IRE award, three SPJ Public Service Awards, a National Murrow, and he was a finalist for the Livingston Award for Young Journalists.
See stories by Charles Lane