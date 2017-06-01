Protests On Long Island Over Republican Support For Financial CHOICE Act

About a dozen Long Islanders protested outside the offices of Republican Representatives Peter King and Lee Zeldin for their support of President Trump’s Financial CHOICE Act.

The Financial CHOICE Act would repeal the regulations set in place after the 2008 recession.

Lisa Tyson, director of the Long Island Progressive Coalition, says the repeal would remove the Dodd-Frank Act and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

“Basically this is giving an out to Wall Street and to a bank to say to any consumer, ‘You Don’t Matter. We matter. And we’re going to win in a lawsuit if it comes down to it.’”