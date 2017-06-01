© 2021 WSHU
Long Island News

Protests On Long Island Over Republican Support For Financial CHOICE Act

WSHU | By Ronny Reyes
Published June 1, 2017 at 4:20 PM EDT
choiceprotest_rr_170601.jpg
WSHU
Long Islanders protesting outside Republican legislative offices this week.

About a dozen Long Islanders protested outside the offices of Republican Representatives Peter King and Lee Zeldin for their support of President Trump’s Financial CHOICE Act.

The Financial CHOICE Act would repeal the regulations set in place after the 2008 recession.

Lisa Tyson, director of the Long Island Progressive Coalition, says the repeal would remove the Dodd-Frank Act and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.    

“Basically this is giving an out to Wall Street and to a bank to say to any consumer, ‘You Don’t Matter. We matter. And we’re going to win in a lawsuit if it comes down to it.’”

