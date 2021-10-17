-
The Connecticut Supreme Court will hear two lawsuits against Stamford’s Board of Representatives this fall regarding the use of land in the city. That’s…
A Connecticut Supreme Court case around women-only areas in gyms could have big implications on how the state sees sex and gender discrimination.It began…
The Connecticut Supreme Court ruled Thursday morning that voters cannot sue to overturn the results of an election. The decision ends a months-long legal…
A Connecticut state senator will recuse herself from a confirmation vote for Andrew McDonald’s nomination for chief justice of the State Supreme…
Governor Dannel Malloy's choice for Connecticut’s next chief justice has just barely cleared a major hurdle. This week, Andrew McDonald endured 13 hours…
After a hearing on Monday, the Connecticut Legislature’s Judiciary Committee cast a tie vote early Tuesday for Justice Andrew McDonald to be the next…
Connecticut’s highest court will hear an appeal by families of victims of the 2012 Newtown school shooting who want to sue the maker of the rifle used in…
Connecticut’s General Assembly has re-appointed Justice Richard Palmer to another term on the State Supreme Court. He had faced some opposition from…
The Connecticut Supreme Court has rejected a former death row inmate's appeal of one of his murder convictions.Justices ruled 7-0 Monday that a lower…
Connecticut’s Supreme Court has ruled that the death penalty is cruel and unusual punishment, saying it goes against that state’s constitution, in a…